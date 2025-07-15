Almost a dozen players that wore SB Foresters jersey selected in 2025 MLB Draft
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Eleven players, including first round pick Gage Wood, with ties to the Santa Barbara Foresters were selected in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft.
Here are the latest Foresters that are about to begin their professional baseball journey:
Round 1: Gage Wood, pitcher, Arkansas, Philadelphia Phillies
Round 2: Michael Lombardi, pitcher, Tulane, Kansas City Royals
Competitive Balance Round B: Max Belyeu, outfielder, Texas, Colorado Rockies
Round 4: Sean Youngerman, pitcher, Westmont, Oklahoma State, Philadelphia Phillies
Round 8: Ben Blybee, pitcher, Arkansas, San Francisco Giants
Round 11: Jalin Flores, shortstop, Texas, St. Louis Cardinals
Round 13: Rylan Galvan, catcher, Texas, Chicago White Sox
Round 13,: Frank Camarillo, pitcher, UCSB, New York Mets
Round 14: Anthony Silva, shortstop, TCU, Cleveland Guardians
Round 18: Zane Petty, pitcher, Texas Tech, Cleveland Guardians
Round 20: Garrett Stratton, pitcher, Rice, New York Mets