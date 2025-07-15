Skip to Content
Almost a dozen players that wore SB Foresters jersey selected in 2025 MLB Draft

The Santa Barbara Foresters had another 11 players selected in MLB Draft
Published 6:52 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Eleven players, including first round pick Gage Wood, with ties to the Santa Barbara Foresters were selected in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft.

Here are the latest Foresters that are about to begin their professional baseball journey:

Round 1: Gage Wood, pitcher, Arkansas, Philadelphia Phillies

Round 2: Michael Lombardi, pitcher, Tulane, Kansas City Royals

Competitive Balance Round B: Max Belyeu, outfielder, Texas, Colorado Rockies

Round 4: Sean Youngerman, pitcher, Westmont, Oklahoma State, Philadelphia Phillies

Round 8: Ben Blybee, pitcher, Arkansas, San Francisco Giants

Round 11: Jalin Flores, shortstop, Texas, St. Louis Cardinals

Round 13: Rylan Galvan, catcher, Texas, Chicago White Sox

Round 13,: Frank Camarillo, pitcher, UCSB, New York Mets

Round 14: Anthony Silva, shortstop, TCU, Cleveland Guardians

Round 18: Zane Petty, pitcher, Texas Tech, Cleveland Guardians

Round 20: Garrett Stratton, pitcher, Rice, New York Mets

