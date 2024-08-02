Fiesta Rodeo brings out big crowd to Earl Warren Showgrounds

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Fiesta Stock Horse and Rodeo packed Earl Warren Showgrounds on Friday in Santa Barbara.

The fast-paced event of team penning was a crowd pleaser especially the team of JJ Fisher, Cody Mora and Danny Leslie who turned in the best time of the night.

They successfully sorted and penned the three #4 cattle in the herd of 30 in just over 33 seconds.

The Rodeo runs through Sunday of Old Spanish Days and for more information please visit sbfiestarodeo.org