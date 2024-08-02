Skip to Content
Fiesta Rodeo brings out big crowd to Earl Warren Showgrounds

Fiesta Rodeo is taking place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Fiesta Stock Horse and Rodeo packed Earl Warren Showgrounds on Friday in Santa Barbara.

The fast-paced event of team penning was a crowd pleaser especially the team of JJ Fisher, Cody Mora and Danny Leslie who turned in the best time of the night.

They successfully sorted and penned the three #4 cattle in the herd of 30 in just over 33 seconds.

The Rodeo runs through Sunday of Old Spanish Days and for more information please visit sbfiestarodeo.org

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

