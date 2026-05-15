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Keeping an eye on the wind, Saturday May 16th forecast

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Published 4:37 pm

A very thick marine ayer many coastal areas under cloudy skies all day long. More fog is expected through the overnight before some changes head our way on Saturday. Look for overnight lows to dip mostly in to the 50's. Highs on Saturday will likely range from the 60's near the coast with warmer readings expected inland. Wind issues come in to play for Saturday which means there are Advisories and even Warnings in place through early Sunday. High surf from the increase in wind has also prompted the weather service to issue a High Surf Advisory for much of the coastline which will last through early Monday.

Looking ahead, our Spring weather pattern has been very well behaved with mostly seasonal conditions prevailing. This will continue in to the beginning of the weekend before a passing cold front changes things up. Cooler air is expected with much of the marine layer being scoured out through late Saturday. Winds will increase with advisories or even warnings possible by late Saturday and then in to Sunday. The winds will be from the north northwest which means ocean conditions will get very stormy. Short period wind swell will kick up big waves with lots of strong currents making for dangerous beach and sailing conditions. In addition to that, this type of wind flow will likely also turn the water over and drop our water temperatures significantly. Air temperatures through the weekend will continue to see a mix of cool to mild readings. Winds should quiet down by Monday as more fog develops with a return of our consistent friend May Gray.

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Shawn Quien

Shawn Quien is the weekend weather anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Shawn, click here.

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