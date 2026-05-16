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Rare Birds! Bishop Diego Cardinals win school’s first CIF-SS boys volleyball title

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Entenza Design
Cardinals celebrate their first boys volleyball CIF crown
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Published 1:10 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Another banner is coming to the Brick House but it won't match the dozens of others hanging in the Bishop Diego High School gymnasium.

For the first time ever the Cardinals will hang a banner with the words CIF boys volleyball champions!

Bishop Diego makes program history by beating St. Anthony of Long Beach in four sets (25-19, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23) to win the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 title.

(Cardinals grab a hold of their first CIF volleyball champion plaque).

"Just so happy for them," beamed Bishop Diego head coach Dillan Bennett. "They will never forget it."

Senior Damien Krautmann led the way with a match-high 24 kills while fellow senior John Michael Flint added 15 kills as the Cardinals extended their program-record win total to 28 victories against just 8 losses.

(Basketball standout Damien Krautmann hits over the block for one of his 24 kills. Entenza Design).

"Really a blessing, formed a brotherhood and could not have asked for a better season, " said Krautmann who added 4 blocks and 4 aces along with his booming kills.

"There is no better feeling," stated Flint. "You know we won a CIF championship for the first time in boys volleyball and we got State next so we get to look forward to that."

(John Michael Flint blasts down one of his 15 kills. Entenza Design).

The CIF State playoff pairings will be announced over the weekend.

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Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

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