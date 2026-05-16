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Esquer and UCSB slam Highlanders to keep share of Big West lead

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Entenza Design
Esquer had 2 home runs including a grand slam
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Published 1:35 am

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Xavier Esquer hit two of the Gauchos four home runs including a grand slam in a 15-5 UCSB rout of UC Riverside.

Esquer finished with 7 RBI as the Gauchos (36-16, 21-8) stayed tied with Cal Poly for first place in the Big West Conference with just one regular season game left for both teams. The Gauchos hold the tie-breaker and will earn the #1 seed into next week's Big West Championships if they finish tied with the Mustangs in the standings.

Liam Barrett got the offensive outburst started as he jumped on the first pitch he saw and smacked a leadoff home run to right field.

(Barrett hits a first pitch, leadoff home run to start UCSB's big offensive day. Entenza Design).

The big blow came later in the first inning as Esquer launched a grand slam to left field for a 5-run first inning for UCSB.

UCSB hit their other two home runs in the fifth inning as Nate Vargas drilled his team-leading 9th big fly on the year and Esquer drilled a 3-run shot making it 10-1 Gauchos.

Nick Husovsky drove in four runs for UCSB with three hits while Willam Vasseur collected four hits on the day and he scored 4 runs.

Senior Day is Saturday with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. as the Gauchos play for the #1 seed in the conference tournament.

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Mike Klan

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