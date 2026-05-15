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Money and Business

‘Twism’ App Serves Up Special Deals to Give Local Businesses an Economic Boost

The Twism on line app is saturating the South Coast with deals for a special promotion.
Twism
The Twism on line app is saturating the South Coast with deals for a special promotion.
By
Published 11:51 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - At a time when consumers are looking for deals and discounts, businesses are recharging their game plans for summer with Twism, an online app supporting multiple exclusive deals.

Twism is a loyalty program through the app and the consumer can find savings and try out new businesses they have yet to visit.

For the promotion from May 12-21 there are deals that include:  

  • $15 Burger + Beer Special at Yellow Belly Tap, 
  • 2 for $10 Single Scoops at Rori's Artisanal Creamery (SB, Montecito, Goleta, Carpinteria)
  • and a chance to  be in the Twism Week offer to win 2 tickets to the California Wine Festival.

Twism acquired Axxess in 2023 and it was known for two-for-one type deals and school donations.  It transitioned the discount card into a digital style app with an enhanced platform and deal structure for the businesses and the customer.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

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John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

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