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Aces! Both Dos Pueblos and San Marcos win CIF-SS boys tennis championships

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Royals won D5 title in dramatic style
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Published 1:54 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Channel League rivals Dos Pueblos and San Marcos are both celebrating CIF-Southern Section boys tennis titles.

CIF-SS Division 4: Dos Pueblos 10, Westlake 8: Freshman sensation Ciaran Tober-Bridges won the clinching singles point in the Chargers hard-fought victory in Redlands. DP scored 7 of their 10 points in singles.

CIF-SS Division 5: San Marcos 9, San Clemente 9 (Royals win on games 85-81): The Royals were double-trouble as the duo teams of Levi Reece/Nico Holve and Jacob Cantrell/Eliot Gray swept their matches with each pairs going 3-0.

CIF-SS Division 6: Thacher 11, Oakwood 7

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Mike Klan

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