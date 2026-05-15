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Santa Barbara - South County

UCSB Student-Made App Aimed at Lowering Food Costs Faces University Concerns

KEYT
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today at 11:52 am
Published 11:32 am

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – A UC Santa Barbara student has drawn some recent attention from both students and campus officials after creating an app designed to help classmates access lower-cost meals through unused dining hall meal swipes.

The app, called OrtegaEats, connects students with others willing to share unused swipes at reduced prices. Creator Josh Gabbay explained the idea grew from conversations with students facing rising food expenses and concerns about wasted meal swipes on campus.

Gabbay reports the app has helped students save thousands of dollars before the university contacted him about potential policy concerns.

Gabbay says the university sent him a letter stating campus meal plans are intended only for the student who purchased them and are not transferable under university dining rules.

Gabbay acknowledged the university’s concerns, and expressed interest in finding a solution that could continue supporting students while following campus policies.

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Patricia Martellotti

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