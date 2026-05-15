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Ventura County

Two motorcyclists arrested after high-speed pursuit through Ventura Thursday afternoon

KEYT
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today at 11:17 am
Published 11:28 am

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – Two Ventura men were taken into custody after a high-speed motorcycle pursuit through Ventura Thursday afternoon.

On May 14, officers saw two people riding unregistered electric motorcycles near the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Telegraph Road and when officers attempted a traffic stop, the pair fled stated a press release from the Ventura Police Department.

The riders lead officers on a high-speed chase through city streets and a shopping center before one of the riders stopped and was taken into custody shared the Ventura Police Department.

The second rider was able to avoid pursuing officers, but was later located and arrested without further incident shared the local law enforcement agency.

No injuries were reported noted the Ventura Police Department.

The riders were identified as a 25-year-old and a 19-year-old, both from Ventura, and they were booked on charges of felony evading and multiple vehicle code violations detailed the Ventura Police Department.

Both men share a last name and have the same address, their electric motorcycles were impounded, and the duo are currently out of custody confirmed the Ventura Police Department to Your News Channel Friday.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with more information is asked to contact the Ventura Police Department's non-emergency line at 805-650-8010.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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