Skip to Content
Breaking News

Heavy Sheriff Presence Spotted In Orcutt Mobile Home Park Early Friday Morning

Sheriff Presence In Orcutt Early Friday Morning
Jarrod Zinn
Sheriff Presence In Orcutt Early Friday Morning
By
New
Published 10:45 am

ORCUTT, Calif. (KEYT) - Crime scene investigators and Santa Barbara County Sheriffs are at Town & Country Mobile Home Park in Orcutt.

Details as to the crime that has been committed or how this all started have yet to be confirmed, but neighbors say they’ve had an unusual morning.

Your News Channel has learned that the vehicle was involved in a high speed chase that came south-bound from Clark Avenue on Stillwell, and into this senior mobile home community.

Details are unclear at this at this time but it appears the driver of the vehicle, when cornered, jumped out.

It is unknown if any shots were fired, but deputies are apparently searching a canyon on the community’s south side along with K-9 units while Forensics continues an inspection of the vehicle involved.

It seems they are looking for only one individual.

We will remain on the scene and will provide updates as they come into our news room.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.