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Crews work to rescue glider near More Mesa

SBCFD
By
New
today at 3:36 pm
Published 3:44 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara County Fire crews are on scene for a rope rescue of an injured glider near the More Mesa Open Space just after 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

The glider is about 20 feet over the side of the bluff and crews are actively working on safely retrieving the individual, according to the SBCFD.

More information on this rescue will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

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