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Local Sports Watch Sites Expect Solid Crowds During World Cup

SB Public Market
By
New
Published 12:42 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - With the highly anticipated World Cup starting this week, viewing sites are expecting big, if not, capacity crowds.

Several will be adding staff, and special food items to respond to the viewing parties.

A number of sites already have banners up.

Among them, the Santa Barbara Public Market – which has an Instagram post advertising all games will be shown. It has one of the largest TVs on the Central Coast at 100 inches. Often Cooney's is packed for major sports events.

Other popular places include the Press Room, Dargan's, O'Malley's, Institution Ale, Finney's Crafthouse Buena Onda and the newly remodeled Sandbar.

Some of the fans will be cheering the U.S. team for every match but others are going to raise their voices for their home country.

And with the two teams, Qatar and Austria training in Montecito and at UC Santa Barbara, there are new fans for those countries, especially if they have met the athletes in the last week.

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John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

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