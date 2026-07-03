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Drone Show Rings In 250th 4th Of July At Santa Maria’s Downtown Fridays

Drone Show Rings In 250th 4th Of July At Santa Maria’s Downtown Fridays
Jarrod Zinn
Drone Show Rings In 250th 4th Of July At Santa Maria’s Downtown Fridays
By
today at 3:04 pm
Published 4:34 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Downtown Fridays in Santa Maria is hosting a drone show tonight to ring in the nation's 250th 4th of July.

The "best seat in the house" will be right across the street from the Abel Maldonado Center on McClelland Street.

Around 8:30 p.m., Sky Elements Drone Shows will launch 100 drones into the air above the Abel Maldonado Center for a special Independence Day presentation coinciding with Downtown Fridays.

The crew has been unloading and setting up on a field behind the Maldonado Center, making sure each drone is powered up and ready.

The drones will be piloted by a graduate of Cal Poly Pomona who says there is music accompaniment which will be on a loudspeaker that can be heard from Downtown Fridays.

To commemorate the 4th of July, the pilot says one sequence is programmed to simulate fireworks.

The City of Santa Maria's Recreation and Parks Department is excited to provide the drone show, and the best part is, it's free.

Families are welcome out to a fun and environmentally friendly presentation ringing in our semiquincentennial Independence Day.

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Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

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