Santa Barbara prepares for historic 4th of July celebration marking 250 years

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It’s the 250th anniversary of the United States, and locals and visitors are already gearing up for Fourth of July celebrations across the Central Coast.

From early Friday morning, crews were hard at work setting up stages and final details across Santa Barbara’s waterfront as the community prepared for one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year.

“Oh, they’re going to have a great time. They always do. This beach is packed shoulder to shoulder. The entertainment is over the top and the fireworks are priceless,” said event organizer Roger Perry.

From live music and entertainment to full-day festivities, organizers say there will be something for everyone at the Santa Barbara waterfront.

The long-standing tradition has brought the community together for years, with fireworks and festivities lighting up the coast each Independence Day.

For many, the holiday weekend means a long break to enjoy the beach, with locals and visitors taking advantage of the weather through swimming, kayaking, running, and other outdoor activities.

“I’m excited… I think I’m going to watch the fireworks with my mom and my dad,” said Amaris Ocampo Gonzalez, a Santa Barbara resident.

Even ahead of the holiday, the waterfront was already drawing crowds. As the warmer temperature and sunny skies called for the weather perfect conditions.

Santa Barbara is also honoring the milestone with history on display. The Santa Barbara Historical Museum is hosting a pop-up photo exhibition featuring archival images from the Santa Barbara News-Press, highlighting decades of Fourth of July celebrations from fireworks and parades to beach gatherings.

“So in honor of America 250, we just decided this would be a really fun collection to share and get people really excited about celebrating this very big moment in history,” said Executive Director Dacia Harwood.

The exhibit will be open to the public on Sunday after the holiday and is free to attend.

The display also highlights how Fourth of July traditions in Santa Barbara have evolved over time.

“I think there’s always something to celebrate as far as the traditions in Santa Barbara… you’ll see some events that no longer happen, but it’s also an opportunity to start some new things,” Harwood said.

And as the holiday weekend continues, the city is also hosting a beach cleanup at several local beaches from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to help keep the coastline clean after the celebrations.

For more information on the clean-up and sign ups you can head on over to their official website.