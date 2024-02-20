Ivania Montes joined News Channel 3-12 as a producer in June 2022 before transitioning to the role of morning reporter in January 2024.

A Mexican American hailing from the San Fernando Valley, Ivania's journey into journalism began at the age of six, inspired by the movie "The Devil Wears Prada."

Throughout her childhood, Ivania nurtured her passion, often role-playing interviews with her younger sister, Kiara, fostering a deep-seated aspiration to become a journalist.

Ivania earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from California Baptist University, majoring in Broadcasting Journalism, and obtained another degree in Public Relations with a focus on Strategic Communications. Notably, she served as the director of CBU TV, her school's broadcasting department.

Before joining News Channel 3-12, Ivania interned at Spectrum News in Los Angeles as an Entertainment Intern, an experience that further solidified her career path.

Following her time at Spectrum News, supported by her partner, Gonzalo, she delved deeper into her journalistic calling, discovering more about her purpose.

Today, Ivania humbly reports as a bilingual multimedia journalist on the morning show, continuously evolving and embracing her purpose in the field.

Outside of work, Ivania remains dedicated to her passions, including her enduring love for competitive cheerleading, which she pursued for 16 years. She also enjoys meditation, immersing herself in nature, staying active, and cherishing moments with her loved ones.

Throughout her journey, Ivania extends heartfelt gratitude to her parents, Delia and Pedro, for their unwavering love and sacrifices.

