“MOXI Summer Camp Quest: Explore, Create, Innovate!”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - At Moxi's summer camps it is a place where you can not only make friends, but also learn something new each day.

MOXI Camps are fun and empowering, designed to engage campers in science and engineering in new and unexpected ways.

Kids can explore through creativity, curiosity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

Throughout the weeks, the camp has a different theme like Storybook Engineering.

MOXI believes that STEM is for everyone and that kids can learn through this concept: science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

"I really see throughout the whole week that we're building their confidence and building their, their like, connection with other kids," said Associate Director of Education, Kristen Denton." That's been really heartwarming to see kids really blossom and turn into, resilient kids who can be out in the world."

For more information on MOXI camps, summer events, and the museum itself, you can head on over to their official website.