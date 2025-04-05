Yacht clubs host Opening Day ceremonies

OXNARD, Calif.-Yacht clubs are taking turns celebrating opening days.

All kinds of spruced up boats are tied up at yacht club guest docks and ready for the season.

One of them called the Tiki Bar was on display for the opening day ceremony at the Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club in the Channel Islands Harbor on Saturday.

Jim Baskerville volunteered to be a greeter at the door before the main event.

"I joined the club 20 years so we have come to opening day every year and it is just a lot of fun because everyone shows up and they have a good time," said Baskerville.

The longtime member joked that he likes to go on the boat that gets him closest to the bar.

Just down the way, Katrina and James Glass are preparing for Opening Day at the Channel Islands Yacht Club on Sunday.

"It is just a big celebration to start the season getting out on the water," said Katrina Glass.

James Glass serves as Vice Commodore.

"I won't be sailing, I will be fishing this year, every year, " said James Glass.

For sailors, racing season is already underway.

. so be on the look out of races off the coast.