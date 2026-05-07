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Local Forecast

Toasty Thursday, elevated fire risk through Mother’s Day

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today at 4:06 am
Published 4:14 am

Clear skies and warm weather is ahead Thursday. Winds are at advisory levels into the evening, expected strong gusts of 40-50mph near dinner time. Practice fire safety as the National Weather Service highlights that today into next Monday are heightened fire risk days. Maximum temperatures soar into the 70s and 80s. Overnight lows will be additionally warm as well.

We have 3 back to back days of sweltering heat. Some areas may peak Friday while most peak Mother's Day. We start Friday with clear skies and a rapid warming trend. Expect another 3-5 degrees of warming compared to previous days.

All weekend expect low humidity values, hot temperatures and strong winds. Some Wind Advisories may need to be issued. While our drought monitor looks good compared to other states, keep in mind fire fuels are primed and ready. It will not take much for a fire to start and spread rapidly, especially with winds. Peak heat arrives on Sunday, make sure you avoid peak heating hours and keep moms hydrated! We hold with above normal temperatures through most of next week.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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