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Local Forecast

Warmer Thursday, heating up this weekend

KEYT
By
today at 3:57 pm
Published 2:57 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures continue to rise Thursday as heat builds in through the weekend.

Mid 70s will arrive Thursday and Friday before temperatures break into the high 70s and 80s on Friday.

The hottest days will be Sunday and Monday before temperatures cool slightly by next Wednesday.

This week skies will be mostly sunny expect for some coastal marine layer.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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