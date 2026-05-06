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CIF playoff results for boys volleyball and tennis

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Bishop Diego boys volleyball advances to semifinals
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May 6, 2026 11:06 pm
Published 11:02 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

CIF-Southern Section Boys Volleyball Division 5 Quarterfinals:

Bishop Diego 3, Brea Olinda 2: Cardinals will host El Dorado on Saturday semifinal

El Dorado 3, Dos Pueblos 0: Chargers fall on the road 18-25, 19-25, 19-25. Keenan Bower had 8 assists and 11 digs while Caleb Damron had 6 kills and 4 blocks.

CIF-Southern Section Boys Tennis First Round:

Division 3: Cate 10, Santa Barbara 8: Kakeru Hirofuji won all 3 of his singles matches for the Rams who will play on the road against Webb in round 2 on Friday.

Camarillo 13, Riverside Poly 5: Scorpions will host Oaks Christian in round 2 on Friday.

Division 4: Buckley 9, Foothill 9: Buckley advances on games.

Division 5: San Marcos 18, Rancho Mirage 0: Hudson Chossek won all 3 of his singles matches to lead the Royals into Friday's second round match at Temple City.

Golden Valley 10, Laguna Blanca 8

Division 6: Garden Grove 9, Carpinteria 9: Garden Grove advances on games

Division 8: Century 13, Rio Mesa 5

Nogales 12, Hueneme 6

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