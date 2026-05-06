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Money and Business

Gas prices are a thorny issue for florists this Mother’s Day

Fuel prices impact florists as they work to fill Mother's Day order
By
May 6, 2026 11:00 pm
Published 6:21 pm

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) Rising costs are a thorny issue for mom and pop flower shops.

The owner of Goodland Florists in Goleta said fuel prices are just the latest issue.

"Due to the recent fuel costs, you know, it has been increasing, it hasn't stopped, same with glass and tariffs, so, we are just pushing through. Goodland Florist does try to give the best prices," said Morgan Kay.

Most of her regular customers spend about 100 dollars on their moms.

Roses are usually flown into the United States.

"So they're flown into LA and you know, just spread distributing out that way, os I mean, it's definitely pricey, the flowers come a long way to get here, said Kay.

She also hires extra florists to help fill the Mother's Day demand.

"I am a freelancer, so, I drive a lot, like 40 minutes away from this shop, it is a long drive and gas; I feel in my pocket," said Francisco Rodriguez.

This week the Goodland Florist raised delivery fees to make up for rising fuel costs

Other florists are doing the same.

They said customers can save a bit by picking up your orders.

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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