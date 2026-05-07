SB Unified students find confidence and culture through folklórico program

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The sound of shoes striking the floor and traditional Mexican music filling the room has become part of the daily routine for students in Santa Barbara’s growing folklórico program.

For students like Gabriel Gomez, the class is more than just dance.

“It makes me feel happy and when I get to learn new dances, it's like something new every day,” Gomez said. “It's also different places in Mexico that I don't think I've ever heard of.”

Gomez said the program has helped him connect with his heritage while building confidence and working toward personal goals.

“What made me join this class is my older sister,” Gomez said. “She has been doing folklórico for a while. She's danced on the mission. And that's also one of my biggest goals too. I want to be able to dance on the mission.”

The folklórico program began four years ago at Franklin Elementary School and has since expanded to Santa Barbara Junior High School and Santa Barbara High School.

The free classes count as P.E. credit and provide students with traditional shoes and outfits needed for performances.

Anna Philhoefer said the program focuses on strengthening both culture and community.

“This is about building community confidence through dance,” Philhoefer said. “And really a way to enhance the culture that already exists in our community.”

The program now spans three schools across different grade levels, with hopes of expanding into more campuses, including Santa Barbara’s Westside.

Student Maddie Jamie described what a typical class looks like.

“Usually we change into our clothes, we come out, we do a few stretches to warm up, and then we either learn it or review a dance to make sure that it's stuck in memory,” Jamie said.

The performances extend beyond the classroom, with students dancing at school and community events throughout the year.

In January, students performed for Monique Limón and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Kamala was very gracious,” Philhoefer said. “She took pictures with the kids. She was able to meet with them in a smaller group setting and tell them how wonderful they did. And that just boosts their confidence.”

The dancers are now preparing for their next major performance during a showcase at Santa Barbara High School scheduled for May 18 through May 22.