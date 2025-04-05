Crowds fill the streets of IV during Deltopia

ISLA VISTA, Calif.-The unsanctioned street party known as Deltopia filled the streets of Isla Vista on Saturday afternoon.

The Isla Vista Community Services District also set up a stage for live music during a Spring Festival in a park just down the street from Del Playa.

That gave people walking up and down Deltopia and other streets alternative things to do.

Locals called it's one of the largest turnouts they have seen on Saturday afternoon in recent years.

The crowd included students from UCSB, Cal Poly and other young people who just wanted to experience it for themselves.

"It is amazing honestly, " said UCSB third year student Bailey Bernales, " I've never had a better time with all my friends, everyone is being super respectful and the cops are doing a great job keeping everyone safe."

Her friend and Alexandra Dritsas who is also a third year student at UCSB agreed.

"This has been my favorite Deltopia, so far, we have had our friends come and visit," said Dritsas, " It has been like such a great community, everyone has been so nice and genuine, I have not seen any mishaps it has been super safe and it has been really fun."

Cal Poly student Cole Stanford said he enjoyed it, too.

"I thought it was fun, my first time, a lot going on, a lot of people really cool experience," said Stanford.

Some of the students said they didn't know it started as Floatopia and they also didn't know about the riot in 2014 that led to a bigger police presence.

Deputies stood near the closed beach stairs and kept an eye out for problems.

First responders from multiple agencies are working together to keep an eye on the crowds.