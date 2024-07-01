Refugio State Beach set to reopen this summer following February storms

GOLETA, Calif. - Crews have been hard at work for the reopening of Refugio State Beach located in Goleta.

Although there is no official day set for the full reopening, the Channel Coast District of State Parks has announced it is set to reopen this summer.

Refugio State Beach has been closed for months after storm damage impacted the parts of the beach, including debris and downed trees that were found on the beach and creeks.

The main concern and why Refugio State Beach has taken longer to reopen is because of a sinkhole that opened underneath the entrance road and admission kiosk.

Refugio State Beach was not the only beach that was impacted.

El Capitan State Beach and Gaviota State Park were also damaged, but managed to reopen by April.

State Park officials plan to release the exact reopening days on its website and social media pages as soon as construction gets closer to completion.