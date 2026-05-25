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Drizzle chance Tuesday, strong winds

KEYT
By
New
Published 3:12 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A low pressure system is moving south across California and will bring us strong winds, colder temperatures, and a chance for drizzle through Thursday.

Wind advisories go in effect Tuesday with gusts up to 50 mph possible in North County and western coastlines.

Inland areas could see some spotty rain showers through midweek because of the unstable system.

That system will move east by Friday as we clear out and warm up for the last days of May and the weekend events at the Elks Rodeo in Santa Maria, back into the 70s.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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