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Memorial Day Ceremony fills Oxnard’s Plaza Park

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
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today at 11:12 pm
Published 10:02 pm

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) The Channel Islands High School Raiders Band performed at the Memorial Day Ceremony in Oxnard's Plaza Park.

Daniel Sevilla played Taps and Heaven Herrera Cruz sang America the Beautiful and Gog Bless America.

The park is known for an engraved memorial honoring the military.

Boy Scouts and veterans placed wreaths by those memorials honoring each branch.

The program had a Remember and Honor theme.

Vietnam Veteran Sal Gonzalez emceed the event.

Guest Speaker included veterans.

Vietnam War Veteran and Port of Hueneme Commissioner Jess Ramirez shared war stories about his survival and a best friend impacted by Agent Orange.

Iraq War Veteran and Senior Deputy District Attorney David Barnes talked about heroic local high school graduates who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Both men inspired the audience to reflect on the true meaning of the day.

The night before the ceremony someone tampered with the Prisoner of War flag that was replaced for Memorial Day.

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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