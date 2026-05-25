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Rodriguez has finishing touch at Santa Barbara City Golf Championship

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Rodriguez celebrates come-from-behind win
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Published 10:38 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Vicente Rodriguez overcame a 2 shot deficit over the final three holes to win the 67th Santa Barbara City Golf Championship.

The former Santa Barbara City College golfer played the back nine at 3-under par and won by one shot over former San Marcos High School star Leo Metzger.

Rodriguez finished the 54-hole tournament at 10-under par sinking a short birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the event.

Rodriguez is currently a golfer at Alabama A&M.

Metzer is on the Cal Poly golf team and won this event in 2022 and 2023.

He just missed a long putt on 18 that would have forced a playoff but instead settles for runner-up at 9-under par.

Defending champion Hudson Vedder and local player Chris Gregoire tied for third place at 8-under par.

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Mike Klan

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