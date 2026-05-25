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Memorial Day Ceremony concludes with Paddle Out in Port Hueneme

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
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Published 9:52 pm

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (KEYT) One local Memorial Day Ceremony includes an annual Paddle Out.

Port Hueneme Ocean Lifeguards and those training to be lifeguards made a splash.

People watching from the pier tossed carnations into the waves below in memory of fallen service members.

The early morning ceremony on the Port Hueneme Pier also included remarks from the Mayor of Port Hueneme and a Captain from Naval Base Ventura County.

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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