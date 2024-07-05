Santa Barbara National Horse Show returns for 104th year celebration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara National Horse Show kicked off on Wednesday for its 104th year.

The event celebrates and brings together the top equestrian talent that also carries rich history.

For the four year in a row, Lance Bennett is the show manager.

"I like to think of horse shows as a party, so I think of myself as a professional horse show manager," said Bennett, "This is a historic show near and dear to Santa Barbara, and it was created by Santa Barbara equestrians in the fifties.”

The national show is one of the city's largest and more celebrated traditions in Santa Barbara.

The event is split into two main shows; the multi-breed show that goes until July 7th and then the Hunters and Jumpers that will happen the following week from July 10th through the 14th.

Competitors and trainers have traveled from different parts of the country while also making sure their horses are in top shape to compete.

“It all depends upon the horse and their personalities….Some excel, some take a little longer, " said horse trainer, Nani Barnes, "and sometimes the ones that take longer can turn out to be the stars. You know, you just you never know.”

Pat Bright and Kay March, have been competing together for over two decades.

There love and passion for horses continues to grow and they would love for people to be open in learning why.

“Horses are among the most interesting animals on the face of the planet," said Pat Bright. "They have a very good memory. They remember you and they remember whether you were good to them or bad to them.”

The event is free to watch at the Earl Warrens Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.

For more information, you can head on over to their official website.