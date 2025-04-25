Skip to Content
New Lanes, Soundwalls, Bridges and More Room for Drivers on Highway 101 through Carpinteria and Summerland

Work is completed on a several mile piece of Highway 101 in Summerland
today at 12:11 pm
Published 11:09 am

SUMMERLAND, Calif. - Seven miles of new lanes along with new bridges and soundwalls have been completed on Highway 101 in the Carpinteria and Summerland area.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) is providing an update later today on the completion of this project and what is ahead for the next segments. That will include work in the Montecito area and the final segment – still unfunded – in Santa Barbara.

One of the highlights is the addition of High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes for use in the peak hours for drivers who have one or more passengers.

Work is already underway in other sections of the highway including around the Hermosillo Lane exit and the northbound freeway section in Montecito that is split to make room for on going work projects there. When that is done, a similar work design will take place going south.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today)

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

