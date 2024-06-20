Santa Barbara County junior lifeguard training sessions set to begin

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Summer is officially here and the beaches on the Central Coast will soon be filled with people.

Hendry's Junior Lifeguard Program is a fun and educational training program for 8 to 17 year-old that instructed by the Santa Barbara County Lifeguards.

Some of the skills that these junior lifeguards will learn include ocean rescue recognition, rescue techniques, use of paddle boards, first aid, and CPR.

Physical conditioning is another area where they will improve along with learning about safety and respecting those that they help in the community.

With this training, these junior lifeguards continue to learn more about themselves and what they are capable of.

"I learned to push myself and, you know, take responsible risks like I am capable of so much more than I thought. And if I apply myself, I can really, you know, accomplish anything I want," said lifeguard Trainee, Ava Jane Damery.

"So this camp really helps you, like, build confidence and becoming a lifeguard, too," Damery continued to say. "You just you have a new, like, sense of yourself, I guess, and you can help people, which is awesome.

There still is time to sign up kids for the junior lifeguard program for this summer.

You can head on over to their official website to sign-up and for more information.