Cool & cloudy Wednesday, tracking more sunshine into the weekend

The marine layer is back Wednesday morning, although this time not nearly as robust. While there are some holes in the clouds, they have pushed so far inland that clearing will look rather disorganized. The most likely scenario, reverse clearing, or mostly cloudy inland and partly clear near the beaches by the evening. We are still tracking partly cloudy skies as mid to high clouds arrive, above the marine clouds. Temperatures will be into the 50s and 60s by the beaches, these temperatures are unseasonably cool, even for for January. It will be the coolest day of the week, so bundle up!

Expect another round of disorganized marine clouds Thursday morning, but some better clearing than the first half of the workweek. Temperatures hold in the 50s and 60s and winds remain breezy in the evening. Surf will be great and marine conditions are pleasant for boaters although an extra layer will be needed. As early as Thursday night our rain chances jump up to 20% as a cool low pressure system to the east develops. The most likely scenerio will be some overnight rainfall in high elevation areas while beaches stay mild and dry.

Marine layer moves back in Friday morning, although there will be holes in the clouds along with better clearing. A low pressure system to the east will spin up, break down the onshore flow, which in turn breaks down the marine layer influence. Sunshine prevails by the evening along with breezy winds. The slight chance for showers remains but most models show a dry evening. We warm up and high pressure builds in just in time for eastr sunday!