Newly crowned 2025 Spirit of Fiesta and Junior Spirit share their excitement on Your Morning News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The 2025 Spirit of Fiesta Natalia Trevino and Junior Spirit Victoria Plascencia stopped by Your Morning News on Wednesday. They were crowned over the weekend and have the honor of representing Santa Barbara at various community events leading up to Fiesta that takes place at the end of July and into the beginning of August.

They shared what it felt like to have their names called on the Lobero Theatre's stage on Saturday, what went into their preparation, and what they're looking forward to most with this opportunity.