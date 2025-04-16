From Santa Barbara to San Diego: California Braces for future earthquakes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - April is Earthquake Preparedness Month for California — and this year marks 100 years since the deadly 1925 earthquake that struck Santa Barbara.

The century-old disaster serves as a reminder that the next big one could hit at any time — and Californians need to be ready.

Whether it’s the historic quake that leveled downtown Santa Barbara or the recent jolt that shook San Diego, the message is clear: Earthquakes strike without warning, and preparedness saves lives.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, more than 70% of Californians live within 30 miles of a fault line — and major shaking is likely to occur in the next 50 years.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) encourages people to use tools like the MyShake app, which can provide seconds of advance warning.

They also urge residents to:

Make a plan and build an emergency kit

Practice “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” drills

Secure heavy furniture

Know how to shut off utilities

Keep important documents in a grab-and-go bag

Store food, water, and medical supplies

Sign up for local alerts and enable emergency notifications

“Yesterday is a perfect example,” said Jon Gudel with the Earthquake Early Warning Program at Cal OES.

“Everyone was going about their day — then, suddenly, a no-notice disaster struck. Earthquakes are different because there’s no warning. That’s why signing up for alerts and being ready is so important.”

In addition to the MyShake app, tools like the Ready.gov Earthquake Hub and local emergency planning websites offer step-by-step guides to help families and businesses get prepared.

The time to prepare is now — because the next earthquake could strike without warning.