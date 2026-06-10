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Weather

Warm Thursday, tracking clouds along the coast

KEYT
By
New
Published 2:55 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - There will be minor cooling Thursday with some temperatures to remain in the 80s.

Most of the coast will be in the 70s Thursday.

The marine layer will start to reform by Thursday morning and Friday locally.

More areas will cool into the 70s over the weekend.

Mid 70s and onshore winds can be expected for the region through the middle of next week.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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