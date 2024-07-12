“Project Fiesta!” Exhibit bigger and larger for the 100th year of Old Spanish Days Fiesta

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -The Santa Barbara Historical Museum commemorates the 100th anniversary of Old Spanish Days Fiesta with an expanded version of its annual "Project Fiesta!" exhibition, which opens on July 12 and will be on display until November 1, 2024.

Opening night is on Friday, July 12th at 6:30 p.m. at the museum and will feature performances, food, and dancing with local band Area 51, and a toast to the centennial by Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse.

“Fiestas from years past will be brought to life with a century of memories,” says Dacia Harwood,

Museum executive director. “This not only commemorates the Old Spanish Days Fiesta centennial, but also salutes the thousands upon thousands of community members who through the decades have

created the celebrations."

The exhibit takes up two galleries displaying the annual Fiesta posters, films, costumes, and more. A lot of items are dated back to the first Fiesta that ever happened in 1924.

Tickets for the opening event are still available at the museum's official page.

The exhibit will be free and open to the public after the opening celebration.