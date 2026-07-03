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Local Forecast

4th of July weather forecast, hourly event planner

KEYT
By
New
Published 4:16 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Saturday, July 4th, will be warm and near average as clouds move in to most areas.

Winds will be calm throughout the weekend.

Temperatures will continue to rise through the middle of next week, staying in the 70s for most of our region.

Above normal temperatures will last into the 2nd weekend of July.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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