How to Celebrate Fourth of July – Central Coast Style!

This year, our nation celebrates 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and the Central Coast is going bigger and better than ever! Here's everything happening on the Fourth of July on the Central Coast.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY - SOUTH

The City of Santa Barbara will be putting on their annual Fourth of July Celebration, hosted by the City’s Waterfront and Parks and Recreation Departments. It will be a day full of music, food, and celebrations along the waterfront.

Live music will put on at the West Beach Bandstand, hosted by KEYT's owned John Palminteri. Families can enjoy food from local vendors and kid-friendly activities until it's time for the big firework show at 9:00pm sharp. Your News Channel will livestream the firework show on KEYT.com. Click here for information.

The Montecito Village is partying like its 1776! Known as the "World's Smallest Parade," a Fourth of July parade will make its way down San Ysidro Road to kick off a full day of festive fun. Locals can bring the whole family out to Lower Manning Park where there will be live music, a beer and wine garden, and even a pie-eating contest! Click here for more information.

The City of Goleta is bringing back its Fourth of July Drone Light Show – where 250 drones will light up the sky in a unique patriotic celebration. The event is free to the public, and shuttle services will be made available from the Costco Parking Lot. Click here for more information.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY - NORTH

The City of Santa Maria will have lots going on in the next couple of days to celebrate the nation's 250th. Kicking off Friday, July 3rd with the city's usual Downtown Fridays, but with a patriotic twist. Starting at 5:30pm, locals can enjoy live music and entertainment, special performances, and a drone light show!

On July 4th, a free "Fun in the Sun" event will be hosted at the Elks Baseball Field by Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department. Families can come out to enjoy the day, featuring a photo booth, beer garden, pie and watermelon eating contests and more! Click here for more information.

To top off the weekend, the Santa Barbara County Fair returns to the Santa Maria Fairpark! Opening weekend starts July 3rd- 5th, and returns the following weekend July 8th-12th. Click here to get your tickets.

The Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club will be hosting a Fourth of July Festival and Firework show in the City of Solvang, considered to be one of the biggest and best firework show on the Central Coast! Hosted at Old Mission Santa Inès, the day will include plenty of activities for the kids – like bounce houses, face paint – and for the adults too! Click here for more information.

Fourth of July celebrations in the City of Lompoc will be very wholesome with their Family Fun Day in the Park. A patriotic bike parade will kick off the day, leading the community to Ryon Park where families can enjoy a picnic in the park surrounded by live music, games, and even a car show! Click here for more information.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Those in the City of San Luis Obispo will have head out to the ball game to enjoy some fireworks this year. The San Luis Obispo Blues will take on the San Diego Bombers followed by a firework show at the stadium in Sinsheimer Park. Click here for more information.

The City of Pismo Beach's annual firework show is another local-favorite for the Fourth of July holiday. Residents and visitors can walk along Pismo Pier where they'll find plenty of vendors or just enjoy a day at the beach until the fireworks launch off Pismo Pier at 9:00pm. Click here for more information.

The beloved Olde Towne Nipomo 4th of July parade is back years after COVID, and its one you won't want to miss. The parade will feature groups essential to the community of Nipomo, such as first responders, veterans, youth organizations, community businesses, and much more. Plus FREE HOT DOGS! Click here for more information.

The City of Arroyo Grande will kick off its Summer Concert Series on the Fourth of July, and this year will be bigger and better than ever for the nation's 250th anniversary. Not one, but two bands will be performing on July 4th – The Village Band & The Mother Corn Shuckers. Locals can come to listen to some live music and enjoy from treats from food trucks.

VENTURA COUNTY

The City of Ventura will also be celebrating the 4th early – on Friday, July 3rd the Ventura Harbor Village will host 250 minutes of live music along the waterside! It's the perfect way to unwind before the city launches fireworks in Downtown Ventura in partnership with the Rotary Club of Ventura. Click here for more information.

On July 4th, the 49th annual 4th of July Street Fair & Pushem-Pullem Parade will kick off a day of fun, as Downtown Ventura is set to host over 100 vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, and a car show! Click here for more information.

The City of Oxnard will be celebrating the 4th all Saturday long and you're invited! Starting off with a community parade, inviting families to decorate their bikes, scooters, wagons, strollers and make their way up Harbor Blvd. Capping off the night is “Fireworks by the Sea,” taking place at the Channel Islands Harbor at 9:00pm. Click here for more information.

The City of Camarillo is bringing back their free, annual fireworks show, hosted at the Camarillo Premium Outlet parking lots. Locals can park at one of the outlet's parking lots and tune into the show LIVE to FM radio station 95.1 KBBY. Click here for more information.

There's plenty to do this Fourth of July weekend in the City of Thousand Oaks. The Conejo Community Center will be hosting family-friendly events, and plus, free recreation swim at community pools at CLU & NPHS. A firework spectacular will launch from Firework Hill, and there are plenty of viewing locations to choose from. Click here for more information.

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