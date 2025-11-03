Ballot Return Pace Picking Up With Upcoming Nov. 4th Election

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The clock is running out for voters to cast their ballots by mail, or at a ballot drop box, or make their plan to vote in-person on election day, Tuesday.

For those who are having ballot or voting issues, the election office has added staff members to answer phone calls in person to clarify any issue. That would include last minute registration.

About two weeks ago, roughly 80 percent of the voters who are eligible to participate in the November 4 election in Santa Barbara County still had their ballot, but had not yet mailed it.

The County Elections Office said at that time approximately 52,000 have been returned.

Since then the pace has picked up at all locations, but an estimate of the ultimate turnout would only be a guess, by even elections officials, at this point.

This is a unique election where the ballot in front of voters asks for only one choice.

Proposition 50 concerns congressional redistricting in the state. It was placed on the ballot by the state legislature and specifically focuses on the redistricting process. Officially it is called The Electlon Rigging Response Act.

There are no candidates on the ballot.

A "Yes" vote would allow the state to temporarily use new, legislatively drawn congressional district maps for elections beginning in 2026. This would last until the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission redraws the maps following the 2030 U.S. Census.

A "No" vote would keep the current congressional district maps, drawn by the California Citizens Redistricting Commission, in place until new maps are adopted after the 2030 Census.

The vote by mail ballot can be returned at a U.S. Post Office mail box, a white special ballot box, or in person on election day at any precinct location or the election office.

The ballots went out, the first week of October and some filled it out immediately.

The California Secretary of State says voters have options on how to return their ballot.

Voters can:

Drop off their ballot at a secure designated drop box, polling location, vote center, or county elections office.

Mail in their ballot. Ballots must be post-marked on or before Election Day. If mailing your vote-by-mail ballot, it is recommended that you mail your ballot early. In some locations, mail may not be postmarked by USPS until the following day; it is recommended to get a manual postmark from a postal employee inside your local U.S. Post Office if mailing your ballot on Election Day.

Voters also have the option to vote in-person.

More information about voting options can be found here: https://caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov/.

California voters can register to vote or update their voter registration online at: registertovote.ca.gov.

Voters who are unsure of their voter registration status can quickly check it online at: voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

Upcoming California key deadlines and dates for the November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election can be found at: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/statewide-special-nov-4-2025/key-dates-and-deadlines.

The last day to register to vote online was October 20, 2025.

Same day (conditional) registration will be available October 21, 2025 – November 4, 2025 https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration/same-day-reg.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

La Oficina Electoral del Condado de Santa Bárbara recuerda a los votantes las opciones de devolución de boletas Las oficinas de Santa María y Santa Bárbara servirán como centros de votación el día de las elecciones, 4 de noviembre de 2025.



(SANTA BÁRBARA, Calif.). El Secretario a cargo del Registro de Votantes del Condado de Santa Bárbara, Joe Holland, les recuerda a los votantes que, a medida que se acerca la Elección Electoral del Condado del martes 4 de noviembre de 2025, existen varias opciones de devolver su boleta para que pueda incluirse en el recuento.

“Todos los votantes registrados en el Condado de Santa Bárbara recibieron una boleta oficial de voto por correo, junto con materiales de votación a principios de octubre", afirmó Holland. “Ahora es el momento de devolver la boleta”.

Después de marcar sus selecciones, los votantes deben ingresar la boleta en el sobre de devolución que fue proporcionado, sellarlo, firmarlo y escribir la fecha en el sobre. “Es fundamental que el sobre de devolución esté firmado”, enfatizó Holland. “Cada firma en la boleta se verifica con la firma de registro del votante para validar la boleta antes de que se cuente”. Maneras de devolver una boleta.

Por correo: las boletas pueden ser devueltas a través del Servicio Postal de los Estados Unidos. No se requiere franqueo siempre y cuando estén selladas a más tardar el Día de las Elecciones, 4 de noviembre. El Servicio Postal de los Estados Unidos invita a los votantes a enviar sus boletas por correo con antelación para asegurar la entrega oportuna para el procesamiento y el conteo.

En las urnas oficiales: las urnas seguras están ubicadas en todo el Condado de Santa Bárbara y están disponibles las 24 horas del día hasta las 8 p.m. el Día de las Elecciones. Puede encontrar la lista de las ubicaciones oficiales de las urnas en Urna ubicada en Allan Hancock en Santa María cada boleta enviada por correo y está publicada en sbcvote.com.

Votar en persona: aunque todos los votantes registrados reciben una boleta de voto por correo, aquellos que prefieren votar en persona pueden hacerlo en su centro de votación asignado el día de las elecciones. Hay más de 50 centros de votación ubicados en todo el condado para asistir a los votantes el Día de las Elecciones. Los votantes pueden encontrar su centro de votación visitando sbcvote.com e ingresando su dirección residencial.

La Oficina de Elecciones de Santa Bárbara ubicada en 4440-A Calle Real en Santa Bárbara y la de Santa María en 511 Lakeside Parkway en Santa María servirán como centros de votación de servicio completo el día de las elecciones, martes 4 de noviembre, de 7 a. m. a 8 p. m.

Para obtener más información:

Los votantes tienen muchas opciones para obtener información electoral. El personal electoral está disponible para apoyar por teléfono al (800) 722-8683, a través del sitio web de la Oficina Electoral, https://www.countyofsb.org/164/Elections, y por correo electrónico a electionsupport@countyofsb.org.

Además, la Oficina Electoral de Santa Bárbara ubicada en 4440-A Calle Real en Santa Bárbara está abierta de lunes a viernes de 8 a. m. a 5 p. m. La oficina también abrirá el sábado 1 de noviembre, de 9 a. m. a 2 p. m.

