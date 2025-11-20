Already Soggy Areas Brace for Another Round of Rain

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Heavy equipment has been plowing sand into a wall of protection at the Santa Barbara waterfront since Wednesday afternoon.

The City of Santa Barbara is activated in many areas with crews focused on prevention and protection in areas prone to flooding. This includes the waterfront, downtown, Funk Zone and airport.

Last weekend, with intense rains over a long duration, many streets were overwhelmed including the heart of downtown. State Street looked like a creek. Mission Creek, however, was able to handle the flow without spilling its banks.

There were clogged drains that contributed to urban street flooding. Those have been cleared especially in problem locations like the lower Santa Barbara City College parking lot and lower Anacapa St. near the railroad tracks that, at times, can fill up with rain run off.

Saturday night several cars were swamped when drivers went into flooded areas and stalled out.

Forecasters say the rain will be light to steady all day and into the overnight hours before clearing Friday morning.

(More details, photos, and video will be added here later today.)

