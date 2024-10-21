Officer involved shooting requires police action in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. – An officer-involved shooting required motorists to use alternate routes after a shots-fired call to the Oxnard Police Department at the 3700 block of Leeward Way, according to the OPD.

There are no currently outstanding suspects and there is an ongoing investigation for the shooting that happened at around 9 p.m. Monday, explained the OPD.

More information will be provided on this incident as it becomes available to Your News Channel.