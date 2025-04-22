Dead motorcyclist identified from April 16 crash in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A dead motorcyclist from an April 16 crash in Santa Maria was identified by the Santa Maria Police Department Tuesday night.

Phillip Wesley Leonard, an 82-year-old man from Santa Maria, died April 16 at Marian Medical Center after a bus failed to yield and later struck him fatally, according to the SMPD.

When he hit the bus, Leonard tried turning right onto an on ramp on Highway 101. No one on the bus was hurt in the crash.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors in the crash and those with additional information on the incident are asked to contact the following number.