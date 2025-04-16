Motorcyclist dies after Monday collision with agricultural bus at intersection of Main Street and Nicholson Avenue

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A motorcyclist has died after a traffic collision with an agricultural bus at the Highway 101 onramp at Main Street and Nicholson Avenue on Monday.

On April 14, around 11:15 a.m., a motorcycle was traveling west on Main Street and preparing to turn right and onto northbound Highway 101 when a northbound agricultural bus on Nicholson Avenue had a green light and was proceeding to the Highway stated a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, the motorcyclist made a right turn into the intersection and collided with the passenger side of the bus.

No one on the bus was injured, but the motorcyclist sustained major injuries and was transported to Marian Medical Center where he eventually died from his injuries shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld until their next of kin has been notified explained the Santa Maria Police Department.

Investigators do not currently believe that drugs or alcohol played a roll in the incident, but the case remains under investigation added the Santa Maria Police Department.

Anyone with information about this fatal collision is asked to contact Officer Nickolas Barton at 805-928-3781 ext. 1358.