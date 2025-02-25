Skip to Content
Traffic

Man dead after fatal motorcycle crash in Lompoc Tuesday afternoon

LMP Fire
By
today at 4:28 pm
Published 4:57 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department helped with a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday near West Ocean and Bailey Ave. just after 4:00 p.m.

The male motorcycle driver was pronounced dead on scene from traumatic injuries and the lone female driver in a pickup truck involved in the crash was uninjured, according to the SBCFD.

West Ocean Ave. was closed temporarily at Florodale & V as of 4:52 p.m. and the cause of the crash is under investigation, detailed the SBCFD.

CHP will have more details on the road reopening at a later time.

Article Topic Follows: Traffic

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content