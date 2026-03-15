One Award After Another: UC Santa Barbara Alum wins Oscar for Best Editing in “One Battle After Another”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—It’s not your typical story, but “One Battle After Another” has made a splash here at home.

“It's landed perfectly in this day and age that just really talks about the divisiveness and the polarity our country and the world that we're living in, the fact that we can't hear each other,” said Leonardo DiCaprio, who was nominated for “Best Actor” in the film.

The politically charged action comedy follows a washed up revolutionary who jumps into action when his white supremacist nemesis kidnaps his daughter.



“Maybe the most challenging part of putting this movie together was the mix of genres that it is. It’s like we have action, we have comedy, and we have, you know just a family story. There's honestly things that are very topical right now. And so that was what was always on my mind. We want to create like this very unique film that is mixing all these genres,” said the film’s editor Andy Jurgensen, who won an Oscar for “Best Editing.”



The UC Santa Barbara alum was tasked with balancing the film's plot twists and genre bending.

We spoke with him at the Variety Artisans awards in Santa Barbara and we caught up with him in the days leading up to the Academy Awards.



“This Sunday's like the last hurrah, you know, with all of our crew members,” said Jurgensen.



Jurgensen says the political landscape in the U.S. was shifting as he was editing the movie.



“We shot the whole movie right before the election, so the whole thing with, like, the immigration and the I.C.E. camps and stuff, all that was basically kind of happened as we were editing the movie. So we kind of were realizing like, ‘Wow, this is becoming very topical,’” said Jurgensen.



The iconic La Purisima Mission in Lompoc was the setting for the movie’s climactic moments, standing in as a hideout for a group of revolutionary nuns.



“The convent scenes were all filmed that mission La Purisima. In fact, the mission today is so iconic. It has so many locations—the chapel, the colonnade, all of the surrounding areas allowed for the entire convent scenes.” said California Missions Foundation Executive Director David Bolton.



“It's very cavernous, especially that chapel. And so when Lockjaw is like, screaming at her and they're kind of yelling at each other, it really it has like a really cool effect,” said Jurgensen.



The rolling hills surrounding the mission influenced the way the film was shot.



“Bob is driving up the hill and looking down at the mission. We really wanted to do that practically so that we could use a hill that would look down on the mission so that we didn't have to green screen,” said Jurgensen.



The film's 2-week shoot in and around Lompoc brought in big business for hotels from Buellton to Lompoc.



Locals also got to see the film's stars at this year's Santa Barbara International Film Festival.



“It's still quite insane. Yeah. I just don't want to know. It's crazy. So I can't wrap my head around it,” said Chase Infiniti, who plays Willa in “One Battle After Another.”



“I knew that this movie would shake the table and I knew that it was spark conversation. It's crazy to think about how relevant the movie is, you know, and this movie was written almost 20 years ago,” said actress Teyana Taylor.



“If you like your movies stars old fashioned, with talent, some mystery, class, a little bit of unpredictable danger, then here are 3 of a dying breed,” said Paul Thomas Anderson at the Cinema Vanguard Award in Santa Barbara.

He was referring to Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Benicio del Toro, who all received a standing ovation at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Paul Thomas Anderson won an Oscar for Best Director in “One Battle After Another.”



The star-studded movie was up for 13 nominations.

It won 6 Oscars- including, Best Picture, Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson), Best Supporting Actor (Sean Penn), Best Adapted Screenplay (Paul Thomas Anderson), Best Cinematography (Michael Bauman), and Best Casting (Cassandra Kulukundis).