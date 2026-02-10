Fans Find Front Row Memories with Hollywood’s Biggest Stars at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Thousands of film fans are able to get the closest look at movie stars they could have ever imagined when they come to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Upon arrival prior to their special tributes at the Arlington Theatre, many celebrities exit a special vehicle that takes them into a protected area surrounded by metal railings, and with that loud cheers erupt.

Fans patiently await along the railings with cell phones loaded on the camera mode or with movie memorabilia – hoping they will get a signature.

The lucky ones get a picture or an autograph and often turn around with a gushing reaction of enthusiasm. Some are smiling broadly. Some are jumping up and down. Some are in tears.

An interaction is never guaranteed. There are "regulars" who stake out their spots up to three hours in advance and hold the location even as the crowds gather on several sides.

The festival has a variety of ways to enjoy movies, seminars, educational sessions and just the glimpse of some of the top actors of the year. The gatherings around the Arlington are one of the closest opportunities. Sometimes the honoree is right in front of you, and sometimes a longer stretch between the rail and the red carpet which is about 50 feet away.

