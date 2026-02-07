Music Masterminds Make Movie Magic: K Pop Icon Ejae among honorees at Variety Artisans Awards in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Alexander Desplat gave us an unforgettable score in “Frankenstein” for which he’s nominated for an Oscar.

“Shape of Water, Pinocchio, Frankenstein are all about empathy. How to have empathy for the other. The person which is different, which is alien, which is stranger, different skin. different accent,” said the renowned composer.

“K Pop Demon Hunters” songwriter Ejae arrived to cheering fans

“When we were writing it, the balance between it being a great pop song, standalone pop song, but also driving the story and the lyrics really matter,…That was really difficult, but I think when we figured that out—you know, people were able to connect with the character— meaning— also relate with the story, and it gave them confidence in their own life,” said Ejae

“K Pop Demon Hunters” has set a new world record. It is now the most watched movie in Netflix history.

“I feel like hard work does pay off. That’s what I feel like. When writing the songs you always put a little bit of you in it. I love Rumi and what she was going through I was going through, yearning to be this girl which she was born to be was really real,” said Ejae.

It’s not just about sound. It’s also the striking visuals.

“Marty Supreme” Production Designer Jack Fisk said he built a world around the character.

“We approached it to look more like a documentary than a period motion picture. Marty was one of those people who had dreams bigger than people thought he should have and just went for it…. Lower east side was such an exciting place in America. Immigrants would come generation after generation and live in these tenement houses that just were alive with people dreaming of this country and what they were gonna make it,” said Fisk.

The evening also featured individual conversations with each honoree, followed by a panel discussion with the masters of music, design, editing, sound, cinematography, and visual effects.