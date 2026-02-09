Three Hollywood Giants Receive SBIFF’s Hammond Cinema Vanguard Award

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Tonight at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, three of the most notable names in Hollywood will receive a special honor.

The Hammond Cinema Vanguard Award is presented to actors who have taken significant risks in their art, making unique contributions to the craft of filmmaking.

On the sixth night of the 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the recognition is to be presented to Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn, and Leonardo DiCaprio for their performances in “One Battle After Another,” directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Reflecting and even satirizing some of today’s chaotic current events, mixing in a lighthearted flare of comedy in surprising moments, the film is a wild ride through a gritty and realistic underworld.

Three Hollywood giants indeed, Benicio Del Toro is reported to have appeared in at least 48 films throughout his career.

Sean Penn has appeared in approximately 65 films, and Leonardo DiCaprio has acted in around 40 films throughout his career.

The Hammond Cinema Vanguard Award celebrates the performances of all three stars in “One Battle After Another,” and all of the daring, complex and bold characters they’ve brought to the silver screen.

