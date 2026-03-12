Mandarin Immersion Schools Take Santa Barbara by Storm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – In Santa Barbara, children laugh, practice new words, and repeat phrases together while learning one of the world’s oldest living languages.

For thousands of years, the Mandarin language has endured through dynasties and changing eras.

Today, some of the youngest local voices are helping carry that legacy forward.

Symbols preserved for centuries line the pages of historic texts.

Santa Barbara Chinese School Principal and Executive Director Jenny Mazanec often reflects on the meaning behind them — characters that have outlasted empires and generations.

Those symbols now echo in lively classrooms where children from many backgrounds practice Mandarin together.

Lessons often come alive through storytelling. A classic tale of the rabbit racing the turtle becomes a playful way for students to practice pronunciation and rhythm while connecting with centuries-old tradition.

Instructor Lin Yang describes the experience as far more than vocabulary lessons. Families from many cultures enroll their children to open the door to a new language, history, and perspective on the world.

Interest in the program has grown rapidly.

Just two years ago, about 17 students were enrolled in the Chinese classes.

Today, nearly 70 children participate — a surge that educators describe as both exciting and meaningful.

Each new phrase helps students build connections across cultures while discovering a language rooted in thousands of years of history.

An ancient tradition continues — carried forward by the voices of the next generation.

