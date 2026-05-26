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Local Forecast

Tracking a cold front Tuesday, cool mid-week

By
Updated
today at 5:38 am
Published 4:28 am

Mid to high level clouds fill the skies early Tuesday morning. Expect some clearing due to the strong winds by the evening. A cold air mass pushes into the Central Coast today. You'll notice temperatures falling a few degrees. Highs max out into the 60s and 70s. Wind Advisories go into effect at 2pm and High Surf Advisories kick off at 5pm. Bring valuable items inside and use caution when headed to the beach.

A mix of clouds and sun are in the forecast for Wednesday. This is the coolest day of the week as the cold air mass is parked over the Central Coast. Misting and drizzle is possible from the marine layer early in the morning. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are likely around the Kern County boarder by the evening. Rain amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch and most beaches stay dry. Winds may be a nuisance, so bring valuable items inside.

We remain below average Thursday with some pop up light rain inland. After breakfast our rain chances diminish back to zero and we dry out. A weekend warming trend begins Friday with temperatures back to beach weather by the weekend.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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